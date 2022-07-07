Nothing Phone (1) India price leaked ahead of July 12 launch, may be cheaper than iPhone SE

Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing Phone (1) will be launched in India next week on July 12 and ahead of the launch, prices of the upcoming smartphone have been leaked online. As per a report by a Rootmygalaxy, the Nothing Phone (1) will be offered in three RAM and storage configurations - 8GB + 12GB, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB priced at $397 (around Rs 31,000), $419 (around Rs 32,000) and $456 (around Rs 36,000) respectively. The Nothing Phone (1) will be the first smartphone from Carl Peil led UK-based firm Nothing that launched its first TWS earbuds Nothing ear (1) in India last year. Although the company has not yet officially revealed the smartphone completely, almost all the information about the Nothing Phone (1) is out.

Last week, in an exclusive interview to Input Mag, Carl Pei confirmed that Nothing Phone (1) will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset under the hood. The SoC is quite similar to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset with an eight-core CPU that is made up of four performance (ARM Cortex-A78) and four efficiency cores (ARM Cortex-A55), Adreno 642L GPU, and an X53 5G modem.

The smartphone features a unique rear panel that uses 900 LEDs to make a pattern that is called Glyph Interface. The Glyph Interface can be used as a notification LED, charging indicator and for several other functions. The lights also flicker based on the ringtone that you are using. Users will be able to customise the functionality of the Glyph Interface through a dedicated app. The smartphone even has a small red LED that blinks while you are recording a video.

The brand has already confirmed that the device will run on Android based Nothing OS which you can experience now via the Nothing Launcher that is available on Google Play Store for certain smartphone models. The smartphone is rumoured to be backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

Nothing Phone (1) will be sold via Flipkart and the company is expanding its customer support in the region to over 270 authorised service centres in more than 250 cities as well as year-round support via the Nothing India channels.