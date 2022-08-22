Nothing Phone (1) going on sale in India today with increased prices, check details

Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing Phone (1) recently received a price hike in India and the smartphone is going on sale in the country today (August 22) with revised prices. The sale of the Nothing Phone (1) will begin at 12 noon via Flipkart. Till now, the smartphone has gone on sale two times and has received great response from buyers. Nothing Phone (1) comes in both white and black colours, with three variants to choose from: 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB priced at Rs 33,999, Rs 36,999, and Rs 39,999 respectively. Before the price hike, the Nothing Phone (1) variants were priced at Rs Rs 32,999, Rs 35,999, and Rs 38,999 respectively. As per Nothing India Vice President Manu Sharma, the company has increased the prices of Phone (1) due to fluctuating currency exchange rates and rising component costs.

The Nothing Phone (1) is undoubtedly one of the most talked about smartphones of 2022 since the company announced that they are venturing into the smartphone business. Before this, the Nothing ear (1) TWS earbuds were the only product that the company was offering. The new Phone (1) from Nothing is a mid-range android smartphone that claims to deliver something different from the competition.

Nothing Phone (1) specifications

Nothing Phone (1) comes with a 6.55-inch OLED display. The display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone also features an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the Nothing Phone (1) is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset. The SoC is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The Nothing Phone (1) runs Android based Nothing OS which you can experience now via the Nothing Launcher that is available on Google Play Store for certain smartphone models. The smartphone is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

When it comes to camera, the smartphone features a dual-camera setup at the rear that consists of a 50MP primary sensor and 50MP ultra wide sensor. At the front, the Nothing Phone (1) sports a 16MP selfie shooter.