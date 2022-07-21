Nothing Phone (1) going on sale in India today, check all the details of affordable premium smartphone

Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing Phone (1) made its global debut earlier this month and the smartphone is going on sale in India today (July 21). The Nothing Phone (1) is the first smartphone from Carl Pei-led UK based tech firm Nothing. The Phone (1) is undoubtedly one of the most talked about smartphones of 2022. The new mid-range android smartphone that claims to deliver something different from the competition. Nothing Phone (1) sales in India will start at 7:00 PM IST. Here's everything you need to know about the new Nothing Phone (1).

Nothing Phone (1) price and availability

Nothing Phone (1) will be available in both white and black colours, with three variants to choose from 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB priced at Rs 32,999, Rs 35,999, and Rs 38,999 respectively. For pre-order customers, Nothing is offering an introductory price for a limited period: 8GB/128GB (Rs 31,999), 8GB/256GB (Rs 34,999), and the 12GB/256GB (Rs 37,999).

Phone (1) will be available on Flipkart with the following offers for pre-order customers only: HDFC Instant Discount: Rs 2000 (this will be clubbed with 3 and 6 months Easy EMI). Applicable on Credit Cards (EMI and full swipe) and Debit Card (EMI). All other banks have 3 months Easy EMI.

Exchange offer + bumped up exchange on select smartphones. Power (45W): RRP Rs 2499 and for pre-order customers it will be available at Rs 1499. Ear (1): RRP Rs 6999 and for pre-order customers it will be available at Rs 5999

Nothing Phone (1): Design

The Nothing Phone (1) comes with a transparent back panel similar to the Nothing ear (1) earbuds. The panel comes with unique LED strips that are made of 900 LEDs. The company is calling the rear panel pattern on Nothing Phone (1), the Glyph Interface. As shown during the launch event, the users can use the Phone (1)’s Glyph Interface as a notification LED, charging indicator, and several different functionalities. You can also change how the LEDs light up and flicker based on the ringtone. Nothing also allows the users to customize the Glyph Interface as per their choice. At the rear, the smartphone also features a minimalist badging, a vertically aligned dual camera setup and a small red LED that blinks when you are recording a video.

The front of the Nothing Phone (1) is occupied by a 6.55-inch OLED display with a punch-hole cutout at the top left corner that houses the selfie camera. The device gets very thin bezels and flat edges which gives it a premium look. The SIM tray, USB-C charging port and the speaker grille is placed at the bottom edge of the smartphone.

Nothing Phone (1) specifications

As mentioned above, the Nothing Phone (1) comes with a 6.55-inch OLED display. The display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone also features an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the Nothing Phone (1) is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset. The SoC is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The Nothing Phone (1) runs Android based Nothing OS which you can experience now via the Nothing Launcher that is available on Google Play Store for certain smartphone models. The smartphone is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

When it comes to camera, the smartphone features a dual-camera setup at the rear that consists of a 50MP primary sensor and 50MP ultra wide sensor. At the front, the Nothing Phone (1) sports a 16MP selfie shooter.