Nothing Phone (1) gets new features, support for Jio 5G with latest OS update

Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing Phone (1) has received a couple of upgrades and support for Jio 5G in India with the new Nothing OS 1.1.6 update. With the new update, Nothing Phone (1) gets support for Google's AR Core, more accurate battery status, NFC sound effect. The update also increases the maximum brightness when displaying HDR content. In terms of camera, the Phone (1) update brings support for shaper videos with better stability and always-on by default recording light indicator.

When it comes to the popular Glyph Interface, the Nothing Phone (1) update brings more reactive Flip to Glyph animation and the charging light can now be synced to sound effect. The Nothing Phone (1) is claimed to be the best-selling smartphone in its segment. It has been able to create in the smartphone market due to its unique design and the iconic Glyph Interface. For those who do not know, Glyph Interface is the rear panel of Phone (1) that consists of 900 LEDs. The users can use the Phone (1)’s Glyph Interface as a notification LED, charging indicator, and several different functionalities.

Nothing Phone (1) specifications

As mentioned above, the Nothing Phone (1) comes with a 6.55-inch OLED display. The display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone also features an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the Nothing Phone (1) is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset. The SoC is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The Nothing Phone (1) runs Android based Nothing OS which you can experience now via the Nothing Launcher that is available on Google Play Store for certain smartphone models. The smartphone is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

When it comes to camera, the smartphone features a dual-camera setup at the rear that consists of a 50MP primary sensor and 50MP ultra wide sensor. At the front, the Nothing Phone (1) sports a 16MP selfie shooter.