Nothing Phone (1) gets new features, improvements with Nothing OS update

Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing Phone (1) made its global debut last month and now, the new smartphone has received a new update. Carl Pei led Nothing has launched its first smartphone, Nothing Phone (1) for several countries, including India on July 12. The smartphone runs on Android 12 based Nothing OS that was released by the company a few months ago. Nothing is now rolling out OS Version 1.1.2 for Nothing OS with new features and upgrades. With the new update, Nothing Phone (1) custom schedule will be enabled by default for the always-on display functionality. This means that the always-on display functionality in Nothing Phone (1) will shut off on its own at night. The latest Nothing OS may also allow users to see fingerprint icons even while the display is off. The update also makes claims about better charging efficiency and third-party charger compatibility. The update also asserts to have fixed the Bluetooth codec problem. Apart from this, the update also brings few additions to the UI.

Nothing Phone (1) went on sale in India last month and the company will soon announce the second sale date of the smartphone. The Phone (1) has been able to create in the smartphone market due to its unique design and the iconic Glyph Interface. For those who do not know, Glyph Interface is the rear panel of Phone (1) that consists of 900 LEDs. The users can use the Phone (1)’s Glyph Interface as a notification LED, charging indicator, and several different functionalities. You can also change how the LEDs light up and flicker based on the ringtone. Nothing also allows the users to customize the Glyph Interface as per their choice.

Nothing Phone (1) specifications

As mentioned above, the Nothing Phone (1) comes with a 6.55-inch OLED display. The display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone also features an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the Nothing Phone (1) is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset. The SoC is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The Nothing Phone (1) runs Android based Nothing OS which you can experience now via the Nothing Launcher that is available on Google Play Store for certain smartphone models. The smartphone is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

When it comes to camera, the smartphone features a dual-camera setup at the rear that consists of a 50MP primary sensor and 50MP ultra wide sensor. At the front, the Nothing Phone (1) sports a 16MP selfie shooter.