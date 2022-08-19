Nothing Phone (1) gets a price hike in India, here’s how much it costs now

Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing Phone (1) made its global debut last month and since its launch, the smartphone has received astounding response during the first two sales in India. The Nothing Phone (1) is the first smartphone from Carl Pei’s UK-based tech firm and the device has been a part of the news due to its unique real panel with 900 LEDs which the company calls the Glyph Interface. Now, the smartphone has made it to the new again and this time due to its pricing. Nothing Phone (1) is offered in three RAM and storage configurations 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB, and at the times of the launch, the variants were priced at Rs 32,999, Rs 35,999, and Rs 38,999 respectively. But as per latest update by Nothing India, Vice President, Manu Sharma, the company is increasing the price of the smartphone by Rs 1,000.

After the price hike, the Nothing Phone (1) will be offered on Flipkart for 8GB/128GB (Rs 33,999), 8GB/256GB (Rs 36,999), and 12GB/256GB (Rs 39,999). As per Sharma, the move from the brand comes due to fluctuating currency exchange rates and rising component costs.

Thank you for the love shown towards Phone (1)!



With fluctuating currency exchange rates & rising component costs, we had to change prices.



Starting today, Phone (1) will be available @flipkart for 8GB/128GB (INR 33,999), 8GB/256GB (INR 36,999), and 12GB/256GB (INR 39,999). — Manu Sharma (@buildingnothing) August 18, 2022

The Nothing Phone (1) is undoubtedly one of the most talked about smartphones of 2022 since the company announced that they are venturing into the smartphone business. Before this, the Nothing ear (1) TWS earbuds were the only product that the company was offering. The new Phone (1) from Nothing is a mid-range android smartphone that claims to deliver something different from the competition.

Nothing Phone (1) specifications

Nothing Phone (1) comes with a 6.55-inch OLED display. The display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone also features an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the Nothing Phone (1) is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset. The SoC is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The Nothing Phone (1) runs Android based Nothing OS which you can experience now via the Nothing Launcher that is available on Google Play Store for certain smartphone models. The smartphone is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

When it comes to camera, the smartphone features a dual-camera setup at the rear that consists of a 50MP primary sensor and 50MP ultra wide sensor. At the front, the Nothing Phone (1) sports a 16MP selfie shooter.