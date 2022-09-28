Nothing Phone (1) gets new Nothing OS update with camera features, improvements

Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing Phone (1) has started to receive a new software update with new camera features and improvements. Nothing has announced that it has begun rolling out Nothing OS version 1.1.4, the fourth software update since the launch of Phone (1) in July. As revealed by the company, Nothing OS 1.1.4 delivers key optimisations that help Phone (1)’s dual 50 MP camera reach its full potential. The features that new Nothing Phone (1) update brings include new option to add a Nothing themed watermark to the camera app, improved ultra-wide camera colour calibration and increased colour consistency between main and ultra-wide sensors, new motion detection algorithm added for improved stability when shooting moving objects,increased shooting speed when using HDR in ultra-wide mode, night mode shots are true-to-life with increased colour accuracy, along with sharper, more naturally bright portraits shot on the front camera.

Nothing OS 1.1.4 also brings a new option to flip the 3-button navigation bar and Phone (1) now supports LHDC high-definition audio. The Nothing OS 1.1.4 follows a previous update to the camera in Nothing OS 1.1.3. In August, the brand fine-tuned the software for sharper clarity and improved colour fidelity. Shots made with the Glyph lighting were automatically adjusted to their optimal colour and brightness. Plus, Nothing improved front camera clarity and quickened processing time in Night Mode and HDR.

Nothing Phone (1) specifications

Nothing Phone (1) comes with a 6.55-inch OLED display. The display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone also features an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the Nothing Phone (1) is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset. The SoC is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The Nothing Phone (1) runs Android based Nothing OS which you can experience now via the Nothing Launcher that is available on Google Play Store for certain smartphone models. The smartphone is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

When it comes to camera, the smartphone features a dual-camera setup at the rear that consists of a 50MP primary sensor and 50MP ultra wide sensor. At the front, the Nothing Phone (1) sports a 16MP selfie shooter.