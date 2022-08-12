Nothing Phone (1) display specs not same as advertised, here’s the catch

Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing Phone (1) is one of the most talked about smartphones of 2022. Launched last month, the Nothing Phone (1) is the first smartphone from Carl Pei’s London based startup and it has received a great response from tech enthusiasts around the globe due to its unique design and features. However, the Nothing Phone (1) is now in soup due to the company's latest move. During the launch, Nothing advertised that Phone (1) is capable of reaching a maximum peak brightness of 1,200 nits in certain HDR video scenarios. Now as revealed by German publication ComputerBase, the Nothing Phone (1) can not reach the advertised peak brightness in any scenario as the software is currently preventing it from going past 700 nits.

According to a report by GSMArena, Nothing claims that “The hardware is capable of reaching up to 1,200 nits peak brightness, but this is currently capped by the software to 700 nits. This decision was made to ensure a balanced user experience regarding heat and battery consumption. We look forward to hearing from our users about this and will monitor feedback closely to understand if this should be addressed in future software updates.” It is not yet known whether the company will roll out a software update that will allow the smartphone to reach the claimed peak brightness.

Nothing Phone (1) specifications

Nothing Phone (1) comes with a 6.55-inch OLED display. The display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone also features an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the Nothing Phone (1) is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset. The SoC is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The Nothing Phone (1) runs Android based Nothing OS which you can experience now via the Nothing Launcher that is available on Google Play Store for certain smartphone models. The smartphone is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

When it comes to camera, the smartphone features a dual-camera setup at the rear that consists of a 50MP primary sensor and 50MP ultra wide sensor. At the front, the Nothing Phone (1) sports a 16MP selfie shooter.