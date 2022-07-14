Nothing Phone (1) TPU case, screen guard and 45W charging adapter goes on sale, smartphone to be available from July 21

Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing launched its first smartphone, Nothing Phone (1) earlier this week. Although the Phone (1) will go on sale on July 21, Nothing has already listed the accessories of the smartphones on Twitter. The Carl Pei led tech firm is selling the clear case and tempered glass screen for Nothing Phone (1) on Flipkart. Apart from this, the company is also selling the 45W Nothing Power adapter on the e-commerce platform. It is worth noting that Nothing Phone (1) supports upto 33W charging and it does not ship with the adapter in the box. The Nothing adapter is QC and PPS-enabled devices compatible. This means that you can use the adapter to charge any compatible laptop. The company has priced the adapter at Rs 1,499.

On the other hand, the Nothing Phone (1) case is also priced at Rs 1,499 and transparent case seems appropriate for the smartphone as it will not hide the glowing Glyph Interface. For those who are unaware, the Nothing Phone (1) comes with unique LED strips that are made of 900 LEDs. The company calls the rear panel pattern on Nothing Phone (1), the Glyph Interface. As shown during the launch event, the users can use the Phone (1)’s Glyph Interface as a notification LED, charging indicator, and several different functionalities. The feature is one of the key reasons for the popularity of the smartphone.

July 21 onwards, the Nothing Phone (1) will be available in both white and black colours, with three variants to choose from 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB priced at Rs 32,999, Rs 35,999, and Rs 38,999 respectively. For pre-order customers, Nothing is offering an introductory price for a limited period: 8GB/128GB (Rs 31,999), 8GB/256GB (Rs 34,999), and the 12GB/256GB (Rs 37,999).