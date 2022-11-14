Nothing Phone (1) available at massive discount in Flipkart sale, last day to avail special discount

Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing Phone (1) is currently available at a special discount in the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale. Nothing Phone (1) received a price hike after launch and the three variants of the smartphone: 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB are priced at Rs 33,999, Rs 36,999, and Rs 39,999 respectively. However in the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale, which is ending today, you can get the smartphone at its old price. In addition to that, you can also get additional discounts and bank offers. For those who are unaware, Nothing Phone (1) variants were priced at Rs 32,999, Rs 35,999, and Rs 38,999 respectively. The company increased the prices of Phone (1) due to fluctuating currency exchange rates and rising component costs.

Nothing Phone (1) is one of the most talked about smartphones of 2022 and it received a great response during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. In the Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale, the Nothing Phone (1) is available at a starting price of Rs 32,999. Buyers can further reduce the price of the smartphone as Flipkart is offering up to Rs 17,500 off in exchange for your old smartphone, bringing the price down to Rs 15,499. Flipkart is also offering 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

Nothing Phone (1) features a 6.55-inch OLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top and 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Nothing Phone (1) is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset. The SoC is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. When it comes to camera, the smartphone features a dual-camera setup at the rear that consists of a 50MP primary sensor and 50MP ultra wide sensor. At the front, the Nothing Phone (1) sports a 16MP selfie shooter.