Nothing not launching Phone (1) lite, Carl Pei clarifies

Nothing CEO and co-founder Carl Pei has denied the rumours that the company is planning to launch Nothing Phone (1) lite. Without clarifying much about the speculations of the lite version of first Nothing smartphone, the Phone (1), Pei quoted a tweet by Android Police and tweeted: "Fake news". The rumours around the Nothing Phone (1) lite started when TheMobileIndia shared the details about the smartphone in a report. The report suggested that the Nothing Phone (1) lite will be an affordable version of the popular Nothing Phone (1) and it will miss out on wireless charging and the brand's iconic Glyph Interface. Although the tweet by Pei may disappoint Nothing fans who were looking up to the rumoured smartphone, a tweet by tipster Mukul Sharma may bring some joy.

As per recent tweets by tipster Mukul Sharma who goes by the name @stufflistings, Nothing is working on new wireless earphones dubbed as Nothing B155 and Nothing B157. The tipster also claims that the rumoured earphones have also received the SGS Fimko certification. "Nothing B155 and Nothing B157 wireless earphones receive the SGS Fimko certification. The Nothing B157 have already cleared the Indian BIS certification. #Nothing #NothingEar1Stick #NothingEar2," tweet by Mukul Sharma reads.

Nothing has only launched two products till since it was launched in 2020 - Nothing Phone (1) and Nothing ear (1) TWS earbuds. As of now, the company has not yet revealed any details about its upcoming products but the tweet by Sharma may excite Nothing fans.