Nokia G60 5G smartphone with 50MP camera launched in India: Price, specs and more

Nokia G60 5G

Nokia has launched the new G60 5G smartphone in India after teasing it for the last few days. The new Nokia G60 will be available in a single variant and the company has started to accept bookings for the new smartphone via leading retail outlets and Nokia's official website. The company is also offering free Nokia Power Earbuds Lite worth Rs 3,599 along with the new Nokia G60 smartphone for the limited-time offer. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Nokia G60.

Nokia G60 price and availability

The Nokia G60 is priced at Rs 29,999 in India and will be available in two colour options - Black and Ice. The smartphone will go on sale in India from November 8.

Nokia G60 specifications

Nokia G60 features a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. The display gets a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Nokia G60 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 696 chipset paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage.

When it comes to camera, the Nokia G60 sports a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 50MP primary sensor, 5MP ultrawide sensor and 2MP depth sensor. For video calls and selfies, the Nokia G60 features a 8MP camera at the front.

The smartphone runs Android 12 out of the box and it is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging.