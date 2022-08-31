Nokia 2660 Flip phone launched in India at Rs 4,699, features iconic Snake game

Nokia 2660 Flip

Nokia has launched the new Nokia 2660 Flip phone in India today. As the name suggests, the new smartphone from HMD Global owned brand is a flip features phone with signature Nokia features such as bold display and big buttons. As the world is progressing towards touchscreen flip smartphones, the iconic flip phone with the latest features has its own charm. The company has priced the new Nokia 2660 Flip phone at Rs 4,699 and it is available across online and offline stores in black, blue and red colour options.

The phone comes with support for 4G network and it also features the fan-favourite game, Snake. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Nokia 2660 Flip phone.

Nokia 2660 Flip phone specifications

The Nokia 2660 Flip features a 2.8-inch QVGA display and a 1.77 QVGA display on the cover flap. The smartphone is powered by a Unisoc T107 Single Core processor paired with 48MB RAM and 128MB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded to up to 32GB via a microSD card. The Nokia 2660 Flip supports dual-SIM connectivity. It runs on on S30+ operating system.

The phone houses a 1,450mAh battery to deliver hours of talk time and weeks of standby. The Nokia 8210 4G includes features like an in-built MP3 player, wireless and wired FM radio, and a camera, alongside a slice of retro courtesy of fan-favourite games like Snake.