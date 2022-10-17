Search icon
Motorola Moto E22s to launch in India today, here’s what we know about the smartphone

Just like other new Motorola smartphones, buyers will be able to get a huge discount on the new Moto E22s in the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 11:13 AM IST

Moto E22s

Motorola recently launched Moto G22s smartphone in India and now the brand is launching the new Moto E22s in the country today (October 17). The Moto E22s will be a budget offering from the company and it will be powered by a MediaTek chipset. The design and key specs of the new smartphone has already been revealed by Motorola and the microsite of the device is also up. The Moto E22s will be available in a single variant and it will go on sale from October 22, 12pm onwards. Just like other new Motorola smartphones, buyers will be able to get a huge discount on the new Moto E22s in the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022.

The Moto E22s will be available in two colour options - Arctic Blue and Eco Black. It gets a side-mounted fingerprint reader as well. Here’s everything you need to know about the Moto E22s.

Moto E22s specifications

Moto E22s features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel with a 1600x22s0 pixel resolution. The display gets support for 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 chipsey with four A53 2.3GHz and four A53 1.8GHz cores. The SoC is paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded by 1TB through a dedicated microSD card slot.

When it comes to camera, the device features a dual-lens setup with a 16MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. For video calls and selfies, the smartphone gets a 8MP camera at the front.

The Moto E22s is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. It runs Android 12 based operating system out of the box. The device gets IP52 rating for dust and water resistance. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

