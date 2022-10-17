Motorola Moto E22s to launch in India today: Expected price, camera and more

Photo: Motorola Moto E22s

Motorola is all set to launch another low-cost smartphone for the Indian market today, the Moto E22s. Motorola Moto E22s is a 4G phone that is believed to be priced under Rs 10,000, since Motorola just introduced the Moto E32 for Rs 10,499. The new Motorola Moto E22s budget smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart.



Expected Features



Expected Display

The Motorola Moto E22s is currently on sale in Europe, so we have some idea of its potential features. It's possible that the Moto E22s will have a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen capable of HD+ quality. The screen can refresh at 90 Hz and has a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device will probably sport a punch-hole screen. As previously speculated, the device would have a twin camera system at the rear, with no separate camera module.



Expected Processor

It may include 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space, and it will allegedly be powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC. Using a microSD card, users would purportedly have the option of adding up to 1TB to the device's native storage. It's possible that Android 12 will be preinstalled on the smartphone at launch.



Expected Camera

For camera, the next Moto E22s may include a 16-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera on its back. There might be an 8-megapixel camera on the front for taking perfect selfies. Both a fingerprint scanner and a face unlock feature are likely to be included in the Moto E22s.

Expected Battery Capacity

Even if it has a 5,000mAh battery, Motorola may only provide support for 10W charging, which would significantly increase the time required to fully recharge the battery.



Expected Price

In light of the fact that Motorola has just recently released the Moto E32, which is priced at Rs 10,499, the Motorola Moto E22s is anticipated to be priced below Rs 10,000. Flipkart will be the only retail outlet for the sale of the brand-new Motorola Moto E22s low-cost smartphone.