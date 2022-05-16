Motorola Moto days 2022 on Flipkart: Best deals on Moto E40, Moto G31, Edge 30 and more

Photo: Motorola

Motorola's latest Motorola Moto Days Sale 2022 in India was made possible because to a partnership between the e-commerce platform Flipkart and Motorola. The Motorola Moto G, E, and Edge series smartphones are all on sale during this time period. Among these series, Motorola has a few budget to high-end phones that start at Rs 9,999 and go up to Rs 44,999 for the most expensive model.

As part of the brand's most recent online sale event, several Motorola models are on sale this week. These include the G31, G60, Edge 20 Fusion, and E40. From May 14 to May 18, Flipkart will host Motorola's Moto Days Sale 2022. So, don't forget to take advantage of these deals before they're gone.

Also, READ: iPhone 14 Max to launch in India at THIS price: Find out its features, launch date, and more

Moto E40 for Rs 9,999 only

The Moto E40 will be available for Rs 9,999 during the sale, a savings of Rs 1,199 off its regular price. Unisoc T700 SoC, 4GB of RAM, 48MP triple main camera module, a 5,000 mAh battery and a 6.5-inch display make up the device's low-cost specs.

Moto G31 for Rs 10,999 only

As a result of this week's promotion, the Moto G31's 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model has been discounted by Rs 2,000. The phone normally retails for Rs 12,999, but is presently being sold for Rs 10,999 just. The handset boasts a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, a 5,000 mAh 20W fast charging battery in the phone, which is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor. The rear of the phone has a 50MP quad-camera system.

Moto G60 for Rs 14,999 only

If you're looking to buy a Moto G60, you'll have to pay a lot less than the original price of Rs 17,999. The Snapdragon 732G SoC, a 108MP quad camera module, a 32MP front camera, and a 6,000mAh fast charging battery are all included in this 6.8-inch HDR10 display phone is available for Rs 14,999 only.

Moto Edge 20 Fusion for Rs 18,999 only

Edge 20 Fusion, Motorola's most affordable edge series phone which has 13 5G bands, a 10-bit AMOLED 90Hz display, and a 108MP quad function camera configuration, will be available for Rs 18,999.

Moto Edge 30 Pro for Rs 44,999 only

Motorola's flagship device, the Edge 30 Pro, which boasts a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, a 144Hz 10-bit polarising display, and many other features, will be available for Rs 44,999 only.