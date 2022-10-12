Moto G72 goes on sale in India via Flipkart: Bank discounts, specs and more

Moto G72

Motorola Moto G72 smartphone is now available for purchase in India. Moto G72 was launched in India earlier this month on October 3 and it is the first smartphone in the country with a billion colour 10-bit 120Hz pOLED display in this segment. The Moto G72 is available in a single variant priced at Rs 18,999 via Flipkart and during the initial sale, buyers will be able to get the new Moto G72 smartphone at Rs 14,749 with discounts and bank offers. Motorola is offering the new Moto G72 in two colour options - Polar Blue and Meteorite Black.

The new Moto G72 sports a 108MP camera at the rear and it also features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. Here’s everything you need to know about Motorola's latest Moto G72 smartphone.

Moto G72 specifications

The new Moto G72 sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ pOLED display. The display gets 1,080x2,400 pixels resolution and 120Hz of refresh rate. Under the hood, the Moto G72 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

When it comes to camera, the Moto G72 comes with a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 108MP camera with an f/1.7 aperture lens, an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens, and a 2MP macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. For video calls and selfies, the smartphone sports a 16MP camera at the front with an f/2.45 aperture lens.

The Moto G72 runs on Android 12 out of the box and it is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The device gets IP52 rating for dust and water resistance. It also features an in-display fingerprint scanner.