Moto G62 budget 5G smartphone goes on sale in India: Price, specs, features and more

The new Moto G62 is available for purchase via Flipkart and offline retail stores.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 04:14 PM IST

Moto G62

Motorola expanded its smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the Moto G62 last week and the smartphone is now available for purchase in India. The new Moto G62 is a budget-friendly 5G smartphone from the brand. The Moto G62 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset and it features a triple-rear camera setup. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. Here is everything you need to know about the new Moto G62.

Moto G62: Price 

The new Moto G62 is available for purchase via Flipkart and offline retail stores. The company is offering the smartphone in two RAM and storage configurations - 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB priced at Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999. The Moto G62 will be available in two colour options - Midnight Gray and Frosted Blue.

Moto G62 specifications

Moto G62 features a 6.5-inch FHD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. 

When it comes to camera, the Moto G62 comes with a triple-rear camera setup that consists of a 50-megapixel primary quad-function camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For video calls and selfies, the smartphone sports a 16MP camera at the front.

The device is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging. In terms of connectivity, the Moto G62 comes with 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB type-C port. The smartphone has been launched with IP52 dust and water resistance rating.

