Moto G42 budget smartphone launched in India: Price, specs, features and more

Moto G42

Motorola has expanded its G-series in India with the launch of the new Moto G42 smartphone. The company has first launched the smartphone in Europe and almost after a month, the smartphone has made its way into the India market. The new Moto G42 budget smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset and features a triple camera setup. Here’s everything you need to know about the smartphone.

Moto G42: Price and availability

The Motorola Moto G42 comes in a single variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and it is priced at Rs 13,999. The smartphone will be available in two colour options - Atlantic Green and Metallic Rose.

The smartphone will go on sale from July 11 via Flipkart and offline stores across the country. Motorola is offering Rs 1,000 instant discount to users who pay using SBI credit card.

Moto G42 specifications

Moto G42 features a 6.47-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. The centered punch-hole panel gets 60Hz refresh rate, 700 nits of peak brightness and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the Moto G42 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset paired with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB uMCP storage. The device runs Android 12 operating system out of the box and it gets support for microSD card. The smartphone also gets a 3.5mm headphone jack.

When it comes to camera, the Moto G42 gets a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 50MP primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide sensor and 2MP macro sensor. For video calls and selfies, the smartphone features a 16MP camera at the front.

The smartphone comes with support for dual stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging.