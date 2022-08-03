Moto G32 to launch in India on August 9, to be sold via Flipkart

Moto G32 India launch

Motorola launched the Moto G32 4G budget smartphone in Europe last week and now the company is gearing up to launch the smartphone for the Indian market. The company has confirmed that the Moto G32 will be launched in India on August 9. Motorola India social media handles have already started to tease the smartphone’s launch. The company has also revealed that the new Moto G32 will be sold in India via Flipkart and leading retail stores. The Flipkart micro site for the Moto G32 is already up, revealing all the features and key specifications of the smartphone.

Moto G32 specifications

Moto G32 features a 6.5-inch LCD display with Full HD+ resolution. The display offers a 90Hz refresh rate and also sports a punch-hole cutout that houses the selfie camera. Under the hood, the Moto G32 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset. The Qualcomm SoC is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The storage of the smartphone can be further expanded up to 1TB through a microSD card.

When it comes to camera, the Moto G32 comes with a triple camera setup at the rear that consists of a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor with a 118-degree FOV lens, and a 2MPl macro camera. For video calls and selfies, the Moto G32 sports a 16MP camera at the front. The 4G smartphone runs Android 12 based UI out of the box. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W charging. The company has promised that the Moto G32 will definitely get the Android 13 upgrade and 3 years of security upgrades.