Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeMobile

Moto G32 to launch in India on August 9, to be sold via Flipkart

The Flipkart micro site for the Moto G32 is already up, revealing all the features and key specifications of the smartphone.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 10:00 AM IST

Moto G32 to launch in India on August 9, to be sold via Flipkart
Moto G32 India launch

Motorola launched the Moto G32 4G budget smartphone in Europe last week and now the company is gearing up to launch the smartphone for the Indian market. The company has confirmed that the Moto G32 will be launched in India on August 9. Motorola India social media handles have already started to tease the smartphone’s launch. The company has also revealed that the new Moto G32 will be sold in India via Flipkart and leading retail stores. The Flipkart micro site for the Moto G32 is already up, revealing all the features and key specifications of the smartphone.

Moto G32 specifications

Moto G32 features a 6.5-inch LCD display with Full HD+ resolution. The display offers a 90Hz refresh rate and also sports a punch-hole cutout that houses the selfie camera. Under the hood, the Moto G32 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset. The Qualcomm SoC is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The storage of the smartphone can be further expanded up to 1TB through a microSD card.

When it comes to camera, the Moto G32 comes with a triple camera setup at the rear that consists of a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor with a 118-degree FOV lens, and a 2MPl macro camera. For video calls and selfies, the Moto G32 sports a 16MP camera at the front. The 4G smartphone runs Android 12 based UI out of the box. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W charging. The company has promised that the Moto G32 will definitely get the Android 13 upgrade and 3 years of security upgrades.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CWG 2022: With 5 golds and total of 13 medals, this is where India stands on the medal tally
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.