One of the 'most popular Apple iPhone' available under Rs 25,000 on Flipkart, may be discontinued after iPhone 14 launch

Apple iPhone 11

Apple is gearing up to launch the Apple iPhone 14 series later this along with the new Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple AirPods Pro 2. With the launch of Apple iPhone 14 lineup, the tech giant may also discontinue the Apple iPhone 11 series. As per an old report by iDropNews, the company may do so as Apple iPhone 11 is taking the sales away from the newly launched Apple iPhone SE 2022. For those who are unaware, Apple iPhone 11 is one of the most popular iPhone models and it was the highest-selling smartphone globally of 2020. Ahead of the Apple iPhone 14 series launch, Flipkart is offering a huge discount on the Apple iPhone 11. Apart from this, the e-commerce platform has some attractive deals on the smartphone.

Apple iPhone 11 is currently available at a discounted price of Rs 41,999 for the base model with 64GB storage capacity and the e-commerce platform. The Apple iPhone 11 series was launched in India in 2019 at a starting price of Rs 64,900. Currently, Apple’s official website is offering the Apple iPhone 11 with 64GB storage for Rs 49,900. Buyers can further reduce the price of the smartphone as Flipkart is offering up to Rs 17,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone. Apart from this, buyers can avail Rs 1,000 instant discount when paying via Kotak Bank credit card. Flipkart is also offering 5% off on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and 10% off on Axis Bank credit cards.

Apple iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display and it is powered by A13 bionic chipset. When it comes to cameras, the smartphone gets dual 12MP sensors at the rear and 12MP selfie shooter at the front.