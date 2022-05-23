Massive discount on Apple iPhone 13: Get it for less than Rs 45,000; here's how

Apple iPhone 13

The Big Bachat Dhamaal sale on Flipkart will end at midnight today. The three-day celebration, which started on May 20, offered discounts on mobile phones, appliances, and other items. Besides these bargains, Flipkart provides discounts on household goods, clothing and other necessities.

Flipkart is offering discounts of up to 80% on appliances and smart TVs. On Flipkart, the Apple iPhone 13 is now on sale for Rs 74,990, a 6% savings. You may get up to Rs 33,000 for your old phone from Flipkart.

The brand, year of manufacture, and physical condition all factor into how much an old phone is worth. An exchange rate of Rs 33,000 is only possible in very rare situations.

A price of Rs 41,990 was set for the iPhone 13. To top it all off, Flipkart is offering a 4,000-rupee instant discount on HDFC Bank cards, lowering the price of the iPhone 13 to to Rs 37,990. In terms of screen size, the iPhone 13 has a 6.1-inch display with the Super Retina XDR technology.

The A15 Bionic CPU is at the heart of this device. 12MP front-facing camera, two 12MP rear-facing cameras. iPhone 13 was introduced in 2021, along with the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.