Lava launches new smartphones, fitness band in India, know price and features

Headlines

IND vs NEP, Asia Cup 2023: India beat Nepal by 10 wickets to reach Super 4 stage, to face Pakistan on Sunday

DNA TV Show: Why Chinese President Xi Jinping not attending G20 Summit in India

DNA Explainer: What is Global South, a term often used by PM Modi and other world leaders?

Who is Aasif Sheikh? Nepal's first player to slam fifty against India in ODIs

Wordle 808 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 5

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA TV Show: Why Chinese President Xi Jinping not attending G20 Summit in India

Aditya L1 Mission: Why no scientists were allowed to wear perfume? The real reason will stun you

DNA Explainer: What is Global South, a term often used by PM Modi and other world leaders?

6 popular actors who barely completed school 

7 Benefits of neem leaves for skin

Benefits of Vitamin C serum for skin

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Aditya L1 Mission: Why no scientists were allowed to wear perfume? The real reason will stun you

Chandrayaan 3 Update: Vikram lander hops on the Moon and lands safely once again

Jawan advance booking to break all records? Over 6 lakh tickets already sold for Shah Rukh Khan's film

Vicky Kaushal reveals father Sham Kaushal cried in front of him after being humiliated on set: 'My mom would...'

Sunny Deol's son Rajveer says his father hated that he wanted to become actor, reveals why

Can Jawan do in south what Baahubali, KGF did in north? Trade experts say SRK can give Bollywood's 'first pan India hit'

HomeMobile

Mobile

Lava launches new smartphones, fitness band in India, know price and features

The Indian smartphone manufacturer has also launched the Lava MyZ customisable phone at a price starting at Rs 6,999 and ranges up to Rs 10,500.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 08:58 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Indian smartphone brand Lava has launched several products in the country today including smartphones and fitness band. The company launched four new budget smartphones including Lava Z1, Lava Z2, Lava Z4 and Lava Z6 in India today. The company also announced its first-ever fitness band in India dubbed BeFIT.

The Indian smartphone manufacturer has also launched the Lava MyZ customisable phone at a price starting at Rs 6,999 and ranges up to Rs 10,500. In this case, the price depends on the combination customers pick. Also Read - OnePlus fitness band to launch with price under Rs 3,000

Prices of new Lava phones
The Lava Z1 starts at Rs 5,499 for the single 2GB RAM + 16GB storage variant. The Lava Z2 is launched at a price of Rs 6,999 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage model, Lava Z4 is priced at Rs 8,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. Lastly, the Lava Z6 is launched at a price of Rs 9,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model. On the other hand, the Lava fitness band dubbed BeFIT is priced at Rs 2,699. Also Read - Lava confirmed to launch 'Made in India' smartphones on January 7: Know details

As for the availability, the Lava Z2, Lava Z4, Lava Z6 and Lava MyZ will be available starting January 11. The Lava Z1 will go on sale in the country from January 26. All the phones will be available through Amazon, Lava e-store, and offline retailers.

Lava Z1 specs
The Lava Z1 comes packed with a 5-inch display with a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio A20 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. On the camera front, the phone includes a 5-megapixel sensor at the back and a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor for selfies. The phone packs a 3,100mAh battery.

Lava Z2 specs
The Lava Z2 comes packed with a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with 20:9 aspect ratio and a 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. The lava smartphone includes a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, there’s an 8-megapixel camera sensor. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging.

Lava Z4 specs
The Lava Z4 comes packed with a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with 4GB RAM with 64GB storage. In terms of camera, the phone includes a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, the phone includes a 16-megapixel camera. The phone includes a 5,000mAh battery.

Lava Z6 specs
The Lava Z6 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. On the camera front, the phone includes a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel sensor. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery.

(The article has been taken from bgr.in)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Delhi-NCR news: Companies announce work from home during G20 Summit; banks, offices to remain closed

This star cricketer's daughter now works in Bollywood, was part of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s Rs 193 crore film

Sunil Gavaskar takes sly dig at Babar Azam with 'India will be saying big thank you' statement against Pakistan captain

‘Congress and INDIA should apologise': Rajnath Singh on Sanatan Dharma row

Watch: KTM rider's impromptu wheelie to stun superbike rider leaves pillion girl on brink of disaster

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE