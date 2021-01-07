Lava launches new smartphones, fitness band in India, know price and features

The Indian smartphone manufacturer has also launched the Lava MyZ customisable phone at a price starting at Rs 6,999 and ranges up to Rs 10,500.

Indian smartphone brand Lava has launched several products in the country today including smartphones and fitness band. The company launched four new budget smartphones including Lava Z1, Lava Z2, Lava Z4 and Lava Z6 in India today. The company also announced its first-ever fitness band in India dubbed BeFIT.

The Indian smartphone manufacturer has also launched the Lava MyZ customisable phone at a price starting at Rs 6,999 and ranges up to Rs 10,500. In this case, the price depends on the combination customers pick.

Prices of new Lava phones

The Lava Z1 starts at Rs 5,499 for the single 2GB RAM + 16GB storage variant. The Lava Z2 is launched at a price of Rs 6,999 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage model, Lava Z4 is priced at Rs 8,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. Lastly, the Lava Z6 is launched at a price of Rs 9,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model. On the other hand, the Lava fitness band dubbed BeFIT is priced at Rs 2,699.

As for the availability, the Lava Z2, Lava Z4, Lava Z6 and Lava MyZ will be available starting January 11. The Lava Z1 will go on sale in the country from January 26. All the phones will be available through Amazon, Lava e-store, and offline retailers.

Lava Z1 specs

The Lava Z1 comes packed with a 5-inch display with a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio A20 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. On the camera front, the phone includes a 5-megapixel sensor at the back and a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor for selfies. The phone packs a 3,100mAh battery.

Lava Z2 specs

The Lava Z2 comes packed with a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with 20:9 aspect ratio and a 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. The lava smartphone includes a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, there’s an 8-megapixel camera sensor. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging.

Lava Z4 specs

The Lava Z4 comes packed with a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with 4GB RAM with 64GB storage. In terms of camera, the phone includes a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, the phone includes a 16-megapixel camera. The phone includes a 5,000mAh battery.

Lava Z6 specs

The Lava Z6 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. On the camera front, the phone includes a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel sensor. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery.

(The article has been taken from bgr.in)