Lava Blaze NXT budget smartphone launched in India, priced under Rs 10,000

Lava Blaze NXT will go on sale in India next month.

Lava has launched a new smartphone, Lava Blaze NXT, in India today (November 25). The new smartphone from the homegrown-brand joins the Blaze 5G in the series. As the name suggests, the Lava Blaze NXT is quite similar to its sibling Lava Blaze 5G, however it misses out on 5G connectivity. The new Lava Blaze NXT is a budget smartphone that is backed by a MediaTek chipset and draws its power from a 5,000 mAh battery. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Lava Blaze NXT.

Lava Blaze NXT: Price and availability

The Lava Blaze NXT is priced at Rs 9,299 and it will be available in a single RAM and storage configuration. The smartphone will go on sale in India from December 2, 12 pm onwards. Buyers will be able to choose from two colour options - Red and Blue.

Lava Blaze NXT specifications

The Lava Blaze NXT features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD HD+ display with 720 × 1600 pixel resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. The display comes with 60Hz refresh rate and a water drop notch. In terms of looks, the device gets a glass back design and flat edges.

Under the hood, the Lava Blaze NXT is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 octa-core chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. The device also gets a virtual RAM feature. The phone is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery and it runs Android 12 out of the box.

When it comes to camera, the Lava Blaze NXT sports a 13MP dual camera setup at the rear. For video calls and selfies, the smartphone gets a 8MP camera in the front.