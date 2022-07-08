Lava Blaze budget smartphone with Android 12, triple camera setup launched in India

Lava Blaze

Lava Blaze smartphone has been launched in India. Indian smartphone manufacturer Lava has launched a new entry-level smartphone, Lava Blaze, in the country. The new smartphone in the Lava lineup is the first of its kind in this price segment due to its glass panel. The new Lava Blaze features a MediaTek chipset and it is backed by a 5000mAh battery. The company has also announced that it will offer free service at home with the new smartphone. Lava has promised two years of security updates for the new Blaze budget smartphone with 4G connectivity. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Lava Blaze entry-level phone.

Lava Blaze: Price and availability

The new Lava Blaze smartphone will go on sale from July 14 via Flipkart. The company has priced the new budget smartphone at Rs 8,699. Interested customers can pre-book the smartphone from July 13. Lava has also announced an interesting offer for the initial sale of the new smartphone. The company has announced that first 500 Lava Blaze customers will get Lava ProBuds 21 TWS earbuds for free along with the smartphone. Lava is offering the device in four colour options - Glass Green, Glass Black, Glass Red and Glass Blue.

Lava Blaze specifications

The Lava Blaze one smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720x1600 pixel resolution. Under the hood, the device is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 chipset paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The storage can be expanded by 256GB through a microSD card. The new smartphone comes with dual SIM support and runs Android 12 operating system out of the box.

When it comes to camera, the Lava Blaze gets a triple camera setup at the rear that consists of 13MP primary camera, 2MP depth sensor and a VGA camera. At the front, the device gets a 8MP camera.

For security, the Lava Blaze comes with a rear mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging.