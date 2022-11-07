Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeMobile

Lava Blaze 5G launched at Rs 9,999: Know features, specs and more here

The Lava Blaze 5G costs Rs 9,999 and comes in a single configuration.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 05:35 PM IST

Lava Blaze 5G launched at Rs 9,999: Know features, specs and more here
Lava Blaze 5G

At the Indian Mobile Congress last month, Lava Blaze 5G was unveiled in India. The Lava Blaze 5G is now available on Amazon for the introductory price of Rs 9,999. It's an improved version of the original Lava Blaze smartphone released in March. Additionally, following the AGNI 5G, this is the company's second phone that can connect to the 5G network. Among Indian 5G phones, the Lava Blaze 5G is the least expensive.

The Lava Blaze 5G's 6.5-inch LCD screen has an HD+ resolution of 720 by 1600 pixels, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a waterdrop notch. The power button, which is located on the device's side, doubles as a fingerprint scanner. A 50MP primary sensor, depth lens, and macro unit are housed in a rectangular camera module on the device's rear panel. The smartphone has an 8 megapixel camera on the front for taking group photos or selfies.

A Dimensity 700 processor drives the Lava Blaze 5G, allowing it to handle eight different 5G bands. Besides the 128GB of built-in storage and the 3GB of virtual RAM, there is also a dedicated microSD card slot. Android 12 is pre-installed on the device. Supporting the Lava Blaze 5G is a 5,000mAh battery.

Also, READ: Here’s why Apple iPhone 14 Pro customers will have to wait longer for deliveries

The phone has two SIM card slots, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a USB Type-C connection, and a 3.5mm audio jack for connectivity and music playback.

The smartphone is available in two different shades of glass: Glass Blue and Glass Green. Customer service visits to their homes are being provided at no cost.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kantara, KGF Chapter 2, Vikrant Rona: Kannada films that earned over Rs 100 crore at box office worldwide
Jaguar marks 75 years of F-Type with a special edition, last of its kind
Breastfeeding: Avoid THESE foods during breastfeeding
Not only Rishi Sunak, THESE leaders of Indian origin are in commanding position in their countries; check list
Coconut water: 5 health benefits of this natural drink
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Uttar Pradesh: 10-year-old rapes 7-year-old girl after watching porn
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.