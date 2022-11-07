Lava Blaze 5G launched at Rs 9,999: Know features, specs and more here

Lava Blaze 5G

At the Indian Mobile Congress last month, Lava Blaze 5G was unveiled in India. The Lava Blaze 5G is now available on Amazon for the introductory price of Rs 9,999. It's an improved version of the original Lava Blaze smartphone released in March. Additionally, following the AGNI 5G, this is the company's second phone that can connect to the 5G network. Among Indian 5G phones, the Lava Blaze 5G is the least expensive.

The Lava Blaze 5G's 6.5-inch LCD screen has an HD+ resolution of 720 by 1600 pixels, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a waterdrop notch. The power button, which is located on the device's side, doubles as a fingerprint scanner. A 50MP primary sensor, depth lens, and macro unit are housed in a rectangular camera module on the device's rear panel. The smartphone has an 8 megapixel camera on the front for taking group photos or selfies.

A Dimensity 700 processor drives the Lava Blaze 5G, allowing it to handle eight different 5G bands. Besides the 128GB of built-in storage and the 3GB of virtual RAM, there is also a dedicated microSD card slot. Android 12 is pre-installed on the device. Supporting the Lava Blaze 5G is a 5,000mAh battery.

The phone has two SIM card slots, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a USB Type-C connection, and a 3.5mm audio jack for connectivity and music playback.

The smartphone is available in two different shades of glass: Glass Blue and Glass Green. Customer service visits to their homes are being provided at no cost.