Lava Blaze 5G confirmed to get Android 13, quarterly updates for 2 years

Lava Blaze 5G is claimed to be most affordable 5G smartphone in the country.

Lava Blaze 5G smartphones was launched by the homegrown brand earlier this month. The affordable phone was unveiled by Lava at the same event at which the 5G network was launched in India. Priced at Rs 9,999, the Lava Blaze 5G is the second 5G smartphone from the company after the Lava Agni 5G.

The company claims that the Blaze 5G is the most affordable 5G smartphone in the country. The phone is already available for purchase in the market. "It has always been our desire to develop an accessible 5G smartphone that is made in India” Sunil Raina, President & Business Head, Lava International Limited said while unveiling the smartphone and now he has revealed that Lava Blaze 5G will be getting Android 13 soon.

In his latest tweet, Sunil Raina also confirmed that Lava Blaze 5G will keep getting quarterly software updates for 2 years. “Blaze 5G will receive quarterly software updates for 2 years and assured upgrade to Android 13!” tweet from Lava executive reads.

Also read: Brazilian influencer gets 'Elon Musk' tattoo on his forehead, wants to travel to Mars



The Lava Blaze 5G features a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone runs Android 12 out of the box and comes with support for virtual RAM feature.

When it comes to camera, the Lava Blaze 5G sports a 50MP dual camera setup at the rear. For video calls and selfies, the smartphone gets a 8MP camera in the front. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.