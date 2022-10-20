Lava 5G smartphone users can now use Airtel 5G and Jio 5G services, company starts to roll out update

Lava Agni 5G

After Apple, Samsung and Motorola, Lava has joined the list of smartphone manufacturers that have started to roll out software updates for its smartphones to enable the 5G services. The Indian smartphone maker has announced that the software update will allow all Lava 5G smartphones users to access Airtel 5G and Jio 5G network on their smartphone. The update will be available OTA can be installed by heading into system settings.

On the rollout of the 5G update, Lava International Product Head Tejinder Sigh said “It has always been our aim to provide frequent software updates to our users to enhance the overall experience. Our teams have speedily implemented the FOTA update for the flagship AGNI 5G smartphone after the government announced the roll-out of 5G services earlier this month,”

For those who are unaware, Lava currently has only one 5G smartphone in its portfolio, Lava Agni 5G and it is planning to launch a new Lava Blaze 5G device in India soon. As of now, the company has not revealed the price of the smartphone, however it has confirmed that the Lava Blaze 5G will be priced around Rs 10,000 and interested buyers will be able to book the new 5G smartphone around Diwali.



Reliance Jio has also announced the welcome offer for the Jio True 5G service in India after the successful demonstration at the India Mobile Congress (IMC 2022). The Jio True 5G launch offer will allow invited customers to be a part of a beta trial of the next generation network in the country. Jio users in 4 cities – Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Varanasi will be able to use the Jio 5G services. These customers will get Unlimited 5G data with up to 1 Gbps+ speeds.

Bharti Airtel has launched the Airtel 5G Plus services in 8 cities across India. Airtel has announced that customers in 8 major cities can now use its 5G services. The cities that can use Airtel 5G Plus include Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi. The company aims to spread the 5G network coverage in urban India by 2023, making this one of the fastest roll-outs.