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Iran rejects US talks after surprise missile attack, warns Europe on Hormuz

In a surprise attack, Iran launched multiple ballistic missiles toward US military forces in the Middle East, all of which were successfully intercepted by the US Air defence systems. The US forces remain 'vigilant and at a high state of readiness'.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jul 29, 2026, 07:54 AM IST

Iran rejects US talks after surprise missile attack, warns Europe on Hormuz
Iran rejects US talks after surprise missile attack, warns Europe on Hormuz
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In a surprise attack, Iran launched multiple ballistic missiles toward US military forces in the Middle East, all of which were successfully intercepted by the US Air defence systems. The US forces remain 'vigilant and at a high state of readiness'.

Iran's surprise attack on US military forces

The US Central Command (CENTCOM), in a post on X, wrote, "At 5:45 p.m. ET today, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces launched multiple ballistic missiles from Iran in an attempted surprise attack on U.S. forces based in the Middle East. All Iranian missiles were successfully intercepted."

Axios reported that Iran launched multiple ballistic missiles at a US military base in Jordan. It marked Tehran's first attack on a US base since President Donald Trump paused strikes on Iran last week to pursue diplomacy. The attack drew strong condemnation from Kuwait and Qatar, both of which described it as a violation of Jordan's sovereignty. 

In an official statement posted on X, Kuwait's MoFA wrote, "The Ministry affirms the State of Kuwait's full solidarity with the sister Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, its standing by its side, and its support for all measures it takes to protect its security, sovereignty, and the safety of its people."Qatar likewise underscored its total solidarity with the sister kingdom, emphasising its backing of all security measures implemented by Jordanian leadership to defend the country."The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the State of Qatar's condemnation and strongest denunciation of the repeated attacks that targeted the sister Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan using drones, in flagrant violation of its sovereignty and the integrity of its territories, and a direct threat to its security and stability," the post read.

Iran rules out negotiation with US

Meanwhile, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi has ruled out negotiations with the United States, saying Tehran would not allow Washington to dictate the timing or terms of diplomacy.

He claimed it was the US that sought an end to the recent conflict and warned that any European naval vessels approaching the Strait of Hormuz could become "legitimate targets."

In remarks given in an interview with State TV and carried by Al Jazeera, Gharibabadi said, "We should not get America used to fighting whenever it wants and sitting at the negotiating table whenever it wants." He claimed that it was Washington "who sent messages pleading for an end to the conflict."

His remarks came in response to US President Donald Trump, who said that the US paused its recent military strikes on Iran after Tehran "asked us very nicely, 'Please stop, let's meet,'" while warning that attacks could resume if the two sides fail to reach a new ceasefire agreement.

Reaffirming Iran's control over the strategic waterway, Gharibabadi said Tehran would not restore the strait to its pre-war status and viewed its control as a key defensive capability. Meanwhile, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it continues to secure regional maritime routes, with over 20 US Navy warships deployed in the Middle East and multiple commercial vessels redirected, disabled or boarded to enforce its maritime operations.

(With inputs from ANI)

 

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