iQoo 9T with flagship Qualcomm chipset, 50MP camera launched in India

iQoo 9T

iQoo has launched the new iQoo 9T smartphone in India. The new iQoo 9T smartphone joins the iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro in the iQoo 9-series and it is the company’s latest flagship in the country. The new iQoo 9T is powered by the Qualcomm’s latest and most powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and it also features a full HD+ display. The company has confirmed that the new iQoo 9T is guaranteed to get 3 years of Android OS updates along with 4 years of security updates. The new iQoo smartphone will go on sale in India later this week and the company is offering a few introductory discounts on the iQoo 9T. Here’s everything you need to know about the new iQoo 9T smartphone.

iQoo 9T: Price and availability

iQoo 9T will go on sale in India from August 4 via iQoo.com and Amazon.in. The smartphone will be available in two RAM and storage configurations - 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB priced at Rs 49,999 and Rs 54,999 respectively. As a part of the launch offer, buyers will be able to get a Rs 4,000 instant discount when paying via ICICI Bank cards. The company will also offer up to Rs 7,000 discount as an exchange bonus for old smartphones. In addition to this, iQoo is also offering one time screen replacement and a free gamepad with iQoo 9T.

iQoo 9T specifications

iQoo 9T features a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. The display gets 120Hz of peak refresh rate, support for HDR10+ and peak brightness of 1,500 nits. The display gets Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

When it comes to camera, the iQoo 9T sports a triple rear camera setup that consists of 50MP GN5 primary sensor, 13MP ultrawide sensor and 12MP portrait sensor. For selfie and video calls, the smartphone comes with a 16MP camera at front. iQoo 9T runs Android 12 out of the box and it is backed by a 4,700mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.