iQoo 9T launching in India tomorrow: Price, specs and everything you need to know

iQoo 9T

iQoo 9T will be launched in India tomorrow (August 1) and ahead of the launch, everything about the smartphone has been revealed online. The new iQoo 9T smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and it is expected to directly stack against the OnePlus 10T that will be launched on August 3. The new iQoo 9T will come with the BMW Motorsport M-theme as seen on other recent smartphones launched by the company. Here’s everything you need to know about the new iQoo 9T smartphone launching in India tomorrow.

iQoo 9T: Price and availability

iQoo 9T will be officially launched in India at 12:30pm tomorrow (August 2) and it will go on sale right after the launch. The smartphone will be available in two RAM and storage configurations - 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB priced at Rs 49,999 and Rs 54,999 respectively. As a part of the launch offer, buyers will be able to get a Rs 4,000 instant discount when paying via ICICI Bank cards. The company will also offer up to Rs 7,000 discount as an exchange bonus for old smartphones.

iQoo 9T specifications

iQoo 9T features a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. The display gets 120Hz of peak refresh rate, support for HDR10+ and peak brightness of 1,500 nits. The display gets Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

When it comes to camera, the iQoo 9T sports a triple rear camera setup that consists of 50MP GN5 primary sensor, 13MP ultrawide sensor and 12MP portrait sensor. For selfie and video calls, the smartphone comes with a 16MP camera at front.

iQoo 9T runs Android 12 out of the box and it is backed by a 4,700mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.