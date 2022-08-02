iQoo 9T launching in India today: Price, specs and more, watch it live here [VIDEO]

Headlines

ICSI CS result 2023 DECLARED: Meet Rashi Amrut Parakh who secured Rank 1; only 1 man in Top 10 list

Viral video: Giant sloth bear roams Mount Abu market, leaves netizens divided over human reaction

Zenzo’s launched its first high-tech 5G ambulances to take emergency medical care to the next level

How to add Highlights on Facebook [Stories]

Anupam Kher is disappointed on not winning National Award for The Kashmir Files: 'Not a complaint but...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Zenzo’s launched its first high-tech 5G ambulances to take emergency medical care to the next level

How to add Highlights on Facebook [Stories]

Apple iPhone 15 Pro to miss out on gold, to get blue and grey titanium colours with Rs 9000 hike

10 health benefits of drinking almond milk

Weight loss: 7 soups that help burn belly fat

Weight loss: 8 foods to eat on empty stomach to shed extra kilos

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Chess World Cup Final: Praggnanandhaa Fights Hard But Magnus Carlsen Emerges Victorious

69th National Film Awards winners: RRR, Gangubai dominate; Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon, Alia triumph

Complete Timeline of Chandrayaan 3 Mission: Key Milestones and Launch-To-Land Journey in 60 seconds

Shoojit Sircar is ‘proud, happy’ as Sardar Udham wins 5 National Awards: ‘We dedicate this award to Irrfan Khan'

Anupam Kher is disappointed on not winning National Award for The Kashmir Files: 'Not a complaint but...'

Kusha Kapila reacts to rumours she is dating Arjun Kapoor after separation: 'Every time I read sh** about myself...'

HomeMobile

Mobile

iQoo 9T launching in India today: Price, specs and more, watch it live here [VIDEO]

Those who are interested in watching the iQoo 9T smartphone launch event, can watch it via the link below.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 10:36 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

iQoo 9T smartphone will be launched in India today (August 2) at 12:00pm. The new iQoo 9T will join the iQoo 9 and iQoo 9 Pro in the iQoo 9-series. The launch event of the new iQoo 9T smartphone will be livestreamed on YouTube for viewers across the country. Although the company has not revealed the device yet, everything about the iQoo 9T has surfaced online. The new iQoo 9T smartphone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and it is expected to directly stack against the OnePlus 10T that will be launched on August 3. The new iQoo 9T will come with the BMW Motorsport M-theme as seen on other recent smartphones launched by the company. The smartphone is rumoured to be available in two RAM and storage configurations - 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB priced at Rs 49,999 and Rs 54,999 respectively. As a part of the launch offer, buyers will be able to get a Rs 4,000 instant discount when paying via ICICI Bank cards. The company will also offer up to Rs 7,000 discount as an exchange bonus for old smartphones. Those who are interested in watching the iQoo 9T smartphone launch event, can watch it via the link below:

iQoo 9T specifications

iQoo 9T features a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. The display gets 120Hz of peak refresh rate, support for HDR10+ and peak brightness of 1,500 nits. The display gets Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

When it comes to camera, the iQoo 9T sports a triple rear camera setup that consists of 50MP GN5 primary sensor, 13MP ultrawide sensor and 12MP portrait sensor. For selfie and video calls, the smartphone comes with a 16MP camera at front.

iQoo 9T runs Android 12 out of the box and it is backed by a 4,700mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani lost 108 kg in 18 months, regained weight, know why

Unknown person donates Rs 160 crore to IIT Bombay; meet man who once donated Rs 400 crore, net worth is...

Apple iPhone 15 Pro to miss out on gold, to get blue and grey titanium colours with Rs 9000 hike

Maharashtra politics: 'No conflict that Ajit Pawar is our leader,' says NCP patron Sharad Pawar

Board exams to be held twice a year: Ministry's new curriculum framework explained

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE