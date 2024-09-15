iQOO 12 5G: Know features, specs, price and offer available on this phone

Built for high performance, the iQOO 12 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, making it one of the fastest Android devices available.

iQOO has introduced its latest flagship smartphone, the iQOO 12, in India, packed with top-tier features and specs tailored for tech enthusiasts and gamers. With a competitive price point and powerful performance, the iQOO 12 is set to make a big impact in the market.

Built for high performance, the iQOO 12 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, making it one of the fastest Android devices available. Whether multitasking or playing high-end games, users can expect a seamless experience. The phone is available in two RAM configurations: 12GB and 16GB, ensuring it can handle demanding apps with ease.

The 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display offers a resolution of 1260 x 2800 pixels and supports a 144Hz refresh rate, delivering smooth visuals for gaming and media. With peak brightness reaching 3000 nits, the screen is easily viewable even in bright outdoor conditions.

In terms of cameras, the iQOO 12 comes with a versatile triple-camera setup on the back, including a 50MP primary camera, a 64MP periscope lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. This allows for excellent zoom and low-light photography. The front houses a 16MP camera, ideal for selfies and video calls.

The iQOO 12 is powered by a 5000mAh battery, with support for 120W fast charging, enabling the phone to fully charge in a short time. For storage, users can choose between 256GB or 512GB variants, offering ample space for apps, photos, and videos.

Running on Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14, the iQOO 12 provides a smooth and customizable user interface. Pricing starts at ₹52,998 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage version, while the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant is price. Amazon is offering 12% discount on this phone.