iPhone 16 Pro set to launch: Know launch date, price in India, display details, battery backup, camera, and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 Pro, launching in September 2024, promises significant upgrades in design, battery, performance, and camera features.

Apple is set to launch its highly anticipated iPhone 16 Pro next month, bringing several exciting changes. Scheduled for release in September 2024, the iPhone 16 Pro promises a range of upgrades that will appeal to Apple fans.

iPhone 16 Pro design and display

The iPhone 16 Pro will feature a larger 6.3-inch display, an increase from the previous model's 6.1 inches. It will have slimmer bezels and retain its sleek, square camera bump with three lenses. A new "Capture Button" on the right side will respond to pressure levels, enhancing photo and video-taking.

iPhone 16 Pro colours and build

The iPhone 16 Pro will be available in Rose, Grey/Natural Titanium, White/Silver, and Space Black. It will continue the colour-infused back glass design seen in the iPhone 15 models, offering a frosted effect that contrasts with the main frame.

iPhone 16 Pro battery and charging

The iPhone 16 Pro will have a larger battery than its predecessor, featuring a 3,577mAh battery compared to the iPhone 15 Pro's 3,274mAh. This should provide longer battery life, and the phone will support faster charging with 40W wired and 20W MagSafe options.

iPhone 16 Pro specifications and features

Powered by Apple's latest A18 chip, built on the advanced 3-nanometer process, the iPhone 16 Pro promises improved performance and efficiency. It will support the Snapdragon X75 modem for faster 5G connectivity and may include Wi-Fi 7 technology for even quicker internet speeds.

iPhone 16 Pro camera upgrades

A standout feature of the iPhone 16 Pro is its upgraded camera system. It will include a new 48MP ultra-wide camera sensor for better low-light performance and a 5x telephoto lens for enhanced zoom capabilities.

iPhone 16 Pro Price in India and release date

Analysts expect the iPhone 16 Pro to come with a price hike compared to previous models. Rumors suggest a price increase of up to Rs 10,000 compared to the iPhone 15 Pro, which launched at Rs 1,34,900 for the base 128GB storage variant. The iPhone 16 Pro is expected to debut during the week of September 10.

