Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeMobile

iPhone 14 tipped to launch at same price as iPhone 13, may have faster Apple A15 Bionic chip

Apple iPhone 14 is will be the most affordable smartphone in the Apple iPhone 14 series as the company may ditch the ‘Mini’ smartphone from the lineup

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 12:18 PM IST

iPhone 14 tipped to launch at same price as iPhone 13, may have faster Apple A15 Bionic chip
Apple iPhone 13 Pro

Apple is gearing up to launch the Apple iPhone 14 series next month and the internet is flooded with leaks and rumours about the upcoming smartphone. Apple iPhone 14 series models are the most talked about smartphone across the world currently and till now, almost every detail about the new Apple iPhone 14 smartphones have been revealed by analysts and industry experts. However, a report by a South Korean blog has thrown light on the pricing of the upcoming Apple iPhone 14. As per the report, the Apple iPhone 14 will carry the same launch price as the Apple iPhone 13. The report suggests that the move to freeze the launch price of the Apple iPhone 14 base variant is aimed to boost sales. The Apple iPhone 14 is will be the most affordable smartphone in the Apple iPhone 14 series as the company may ditch the ‘Mini’ smartphone from the upcoming lineup.

The Apple iPhone 14 and Apple’s first smartphone with new name tag, Apple iPhone 14 Max are said to be powered by the A15 Bionic chip that also powers the Apple iPhone 13 series, this may be another reason that will help the company to freeze the price of the upcoming smartphone. According to reports, the A15 Bionic chip in the Apple iPhone 14 will be faster than the Apple iPhone 13 series. The Apple iPhone 14 is rumoured to have A15 Bionic chip with higher number of GPU cores that will help the smartphone to deliver better performance.

Apple iPhone 14 series is rumoured to consist of four models, just like last two years - iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The smartphones are expected to hit the production line later this month. Apple iPhone 14 series will be launched on September 13, as per tipster iHacktu ileaks. It was expected that Apple will launch its next flagship iPhone series in the second week of September but the tipster claims that Apple iPhone 14 series launch event will take place on September 13. The tipster further claims that the 2022 Apple iPhone 14 models will go on pre-order starting September 16.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Bhopal: Rs 85 lakh recovered from house of clerk Hero Keswani who earns Rs 50,000
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.