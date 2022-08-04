iPhone 14 tipped to launch at same price as iPhone 13, may have faster Apple A15 Bionic chip

Apple iPhone 13 Pro

Apple is gearing up to launch the Apple iPhone 14 series next month and the internet is flooded with leaks and rumours about the upcoming smartphone. Apple iPhone 14 series models are the most talked about smartphone across the world currently and till now, almost every detail about the new Apple iPhone 14 smartphones have been revealed by analysts and industry experts. However, a report by a South Korean blog has thrown light on the pricing of the upcoming Apple iPhone 14. As per the report, the Apple iPhone 14 will carry the same launch price as the Apple iPhone 13. The report suggests that the move to freeze the launch price of the Apple iPhone 14 base variant is aimed to boost sales. The Apple iPhone 14 is will be the most affordable smartphone in the Apple iPhone 14 series as the company may ditch the ‘Mini’ smartphone from the upcoming lineup.

The Apple iPhone 14 and Apple’s first smartphone with new name tag, Apple iPhone 14 Max are said to be powered by the A15 Bionic chip that also powers the Apple iPhone 13 series, this may be another reason that will help the company to freeze the price of the upcoming smartphone. According to reports, the A15 Bionic chip in the Apple iPhone 14 will be faster than the Apple iPhone 13 series. The Apple iPhone 14 is rumoured to have A15 Bionic chip with higher number of GPU cores that will help the smartphone to deliver better performance.

Apple iPhone 14 series is rumoured to consist of four models, just like last two years - iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The smartphones are expected to hit the production line later this month. Apple iPhone 14 series will be launched on September 13, as per tipster iHacktu ileaks. It was expected that Apple will launch its next flagship iPhone series in the second week of September but the tipster claims that Apple iPhone 14 series launch event will take place on September 13. The tipster further claims that the 2022 Apple iPhone 14 models will go on pre-order starting September 16.