iPhone 14 series to AirPods Pro 2: Here's what Apple may launch at September event

Apple logo. (Image: Reuters)

September is going to be a great month for all tech lovers out there as Apple is all set to hold its traditional annual event.And guess what? The tech giant is expected to launch at least 4 new iPhones -- iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max (not Mini), iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Not only this but Apple is also planning to come up with Apple Watch Series 8 and AirPods Pro 2.While the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 will likely be the headline product unveilings at Apple's September event, there could be other announcements, including an iOS 16 release date and more, MacRumors reported. Let's read in detail about the gadgets that Apple might launch at the September event.

iPhone 14 series

According to MacRumors, the standard iPhone 14 models are expected to feature 50 percent more memory, improved battery life, an improved Ultra Wide camera, and an upgraded front-facing camera with autofocus, while the iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to feature "pill and hole-punch" shaped cutouts instead of the notch, the A16 chip, a 48-megapixel Wide camera, and a slightly taller display with thinner bezels. The entire lineup is set to come in a range of new color options.

Reportedly, iPhone 14 Pro will be USD 1,099 (around Rs 87,838.12) whereas the iPhone 14 Pro Max will cost USD 1,199 (around Rs 95,830.67).

Airpods Pro 2

As per reports, Airpods Pro 2 could come with an upgraded H1 chip with self-adaptive noise cancellation, better performance and improved power consumption.

Apple Watch Series 8

Three new Apple Watch models are also expected, including the Apple Watch Series 8, the second-generation Apple Watch SE, and a new "Pro" Apple Watch model. In a Twitter thread, a user said that not only will the next-generation Apple Watch come with the same design as its predecessor, but that it will also not come with any new sensors. The user also claimed that there will be no titanium variant of the watch and that instead, it will come in aluminium and stainless steel variants. The aluminium variant will come in midnight, starlight and Product (RED) colour options while the stainless steel variant will come in silver and graphite colours,

New Macs and iPads

If reports are to be believed, Apple is also expected to introduce new Macs, iPad 10th generation, and iPad Pro.

The Apple event is likely to take place on September 7.