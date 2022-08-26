Infinix Note 12 Pro with 108MP camera launched India, priced at Rs 16,999

Infinix Note 12 Pro

Infinix has launched the new Infinix Note 12 Pro smartphones in India today (August 26). The new budget 4G smartphone will be offered in a single variant priced at Rs 16,999. The smartphone will go on sale in the country from September 1 via Flipkart. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Infinix Note 12 Pro.

Infinix Note 12 Pro specifications

Infinix Note 12 Pro features a 6.7-inch True Color AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution. The display gets a small water-drop notch and 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Infinix Note 12 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256 GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The storage can be further expanded by 2TB using a microSD card. The Infinix Note 12 Pro is the first smartphone in India that features a Helio G99 chipset.

When it comes to camera, the Infinix Note 12 Pro sports a triple camera set-up that is equipped with a 108MP camera integrated with a Samsung ICOCELL sensor and quad-LED flash. The main sensor is complemented with a 2MP depth sensor and an AI lens. At the front, the smartphone gets a 16MP camera for video calls and selfies.

The Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The smartphone runs Android 12-based XOS 10.6 out of the box.