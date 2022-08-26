Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeMobile

Infinix Note 12 Pro with 108MP camera launched India, priced at Rs 16,999

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Infinix Note 12 Pro.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 01:24 PM IST

Infinix Note 12 Pro with 108MP camera launched India, priced at Rs 16,999
Infinix Note 12 Pro

Infinix has launched the new Infinix Note 12 Pro smartphones in India today (August 26). The new budget 4G smartphone will be offered in a single variant priced at Rs 16,999. The smartphone will go on sale in the country from September 1 via Flipkart. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Infinix Note 12 Pro.

Infinix Note 12 Pro specifications

Infinix Note 12 Pro features a 6.7-inch True Color AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution. The display gets a small water-drop notch and 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Infinix Note 12 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256 GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The storage can be further expanded by 2TB using a microSD card. The Infinix Note 12 Pro is the first smartphone in India that features a Helio G99 chipset.

When it comes to camera, the Infinix Note 12 Pro sports a triple camera set-up that is equipped with a 108MP camera integrated with a Samsung ICOCELL sensor and quad-LED flash. The main sensor is complemented with a 2MP depth sensor and an AI lens. At the front, the smartphone gets a 16MP camera for video calls and selfies.

The Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The smartphone runs Android 12-based XOS 10.6 out of the box.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Maharashtra: Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hits Kolhapur, second in span of a day
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.