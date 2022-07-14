Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G goes on sale in India via Flipkart: Price, offers and more

Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G goes on sale in India via Flipkart

Infinix Note 12 5G series was launched in India last week and now the smartphones are going on sale in India. The Infinix Note 12 5G series consists of two smartphones - Infinix Note 12 5G and Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G, and both the smartphones are now available on Flipkart. The Infinix Note 12 5G series smartphones are supported by 12 5G bands and feature AMOLED displays. The key difference between Infinix Note 12 5G series smartphones is the camera. The Infinix Note 12 5G comes with a 50MP primary sensor and on the other hand, the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G sports 108MP camera sensor. The company has priced the Infinix Note 12 5G and Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G at Rs 14,999 and Rs 17,999 respectively. Both the devices will be available in two colour options - Force Black and Snowfall White.

Customers who pre-order the smartphones are eligible to get Rs 500 and Rs 1000 discount on Infinix Note 12 5G and Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G. Buyers paying via Axis Bank credit or debit card can also get Rs 1,500 off, further reducing the prices of smartphones. Here’s everything you need to know about the Infinix Note 12 5G series smartphones.

Infinix Note 12 5G series specifications

Infinix Note 12 5G and Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G smartphones feature 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 108% NTSC Ratio and 100% DCI P3 colour gamut. Both the devices come with a 92% screen-to-body ratio and 180Hz touch-sampling rate.

While both the devices feature a triple camera set-up, Note 12 Pro 5G is equipped with a 108 MP camera supported by D810 5G chipset. Meanwhile, the Note 12 5G features a 50 MP primary camera lens with an f/1.6 large aperture, a secondary lens with a 2MP depth sensor, and an AI lens. The smartphones come with a 16 MP AI selfie camera with a dual-LED flash.

Operating on the latest XOS 10.6 and Android 12, both Note 12 5G and Note 12 Pro 5G are powered by the MediaTek D810 5G chipset based on 6nm fabrication technology. While Note 12 5G comes in 6GB RAM and 64GB memory variant, Note 12 Pro 5G will be available with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Infinix Note 12 5G series features a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.