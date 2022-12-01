Infinix Hot 20 5G, Infinix Hot 20 Play launched in India: Price, specs and more

The Infinix Hot 20 series comprises two smartphones - Infinix Hot 20 5G and Infinix Hot 20 Play.

Infinix has launched the new Infinix Hot 20 series in India today. The Infinix Hot 20 series comprises two smartphones - Infinix Hot 20 5G and Infinix Hot 20 Play. The new Infinix Hot 20 5G and Infinix Hot 20 Play get dual rear camera setup and MediaTek chipset. Both the devices will go on sale in India in the coming weeks via Flipkart. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Infinix Hot 20 series.

Infinix Hot 20 5G: Price and availability

Infinix Hot 20 5G will go on sale in India from December 9. The phone will be available in a single variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage priced at Rs 11,999. Infinix is offering the device in three colour options - Blaster Green, Racing Black and Space Blue.

Infinix Hot 20 Play: Price and availability

Infinix Hot 20 Play will go on sale in India from December 6. The phone will also be available in a single variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage priced at Rs 8,999. Infinix is offering the device in four colour options - Aurora Green, Fantasy Purple, Luna Blue, and Racing Black.

Infinix Hot 20 5G specifications

Infinix Hot 20 5G features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The RAM can be increased through the virtual RAM feature and the storage can be expanded via microSD card.

The smartphone runs Android 12 out of the box and it is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. When it comes to camera, the Infinix Hot 20 5G gets a 50MP dual AI camera. For video and calls, it has a 8MP camera at the front.



Infinix Hot 20 Play specifications

Infinix Hot 20 Play features a 6.6-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek G37 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The RAM can be increased through the virtual RAM feature and the storage can be expanded via microSD card.

The smartphone runs Android 12 out of the box and it is backed by a 6,000mAh battery. When it comes to camera, the Infinix Hot 20 Play gets a 13 MP dual AI camera. For video and calls, it has a 8MP camera at the front.