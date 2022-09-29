Search icon
Giving illegal documents for SIM and fake identity on WhatsApp, Telegram could lead to imprisonment

Getting a SIM by giving fake documents or using apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, or Signal with a false identity can land you in big trouble.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 06:48 AM IST

Photo: Pexels

Getting a SIM by giving fake documents or using apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, or Signal with a false identity can land you in big trouble. If a user is caught doing so, they may be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to one year, with a fine which may extend to Rs 50,000, or both. These things have been issued in the draft of the Indian Telecommunication Bill 2022. With this bill, the government is all set to put a stop to online identity fraud cases.

Police may arrest without a warrant

According to the Economic Times report, the Department of Communication said regarding the bill, 'this will help in curbing frauds done using telecom service. That is why it has been included in the provisions relating to identification wherever required in the Bill. This offense has been described as 'cognizable' in the bill. This means that the police can arrest the person doing identity fraud without any warrant.

Strict rules for KYC already

In this regard, Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said that the new bill will put a stop to many types of cyber crimes. At the same time, he also said that the already stringent KYC rules for OTT services will also help in reducing the incidents of fraud. Vaishnav also said that it is important that the user receiving the call knows who is calling him from different platforms. Now the distinction between data and voice calls has ended. That is why all platforms including OTT are being brought under one law.

The KYC name of the caller will be displayed on the receiver's screen

The Department of Telecommunications has asked the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to devise a system whereby the caller's name as mentioned in the KYC document is displayed on the screen of the user receiving the call.

