Here’s when Google may launch its first foldable Pixel smartphone

Google (Image: Reuters)

We may finally be able to see the first foldable smartphone from Google next year. Over the last few months, the market of foldable smartphones has noticed a steep jump and it appears that the tech giant is all set to enter the space with the Google Pixel Fold. As per a report by GMSArena, Google will likely launch its first foldable smartphone in May next year.

The Google Pixel fold will reportedly make its edit debut along with the much awaited Pixel Tablet and Google Pixel 7a. The report suggests that the Pixel fold may be priced at $1,799 and the company may unveil it at its annual developer conference, I/O, where it will also showcase the next-generation of Android OS. The new device is likely to come in two colour variants -- Chalk (white) and Obsidian (black).

If sources are to be believed, the Google Pixel Fold will feature the "usual Pixel-esque performance" and the Pixel flagship camera. "The Pixel Fold`s camera bar is not as expansive as the one in the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, as it doesn`t go all the way to the edges," the report said.

It is likely to feature 9.5 MP selfie cameras, "one inside the hole punched into the outer screen, the other on the right side of the big top bezel of the inner screen".

The fingerprint reader is likely to be embedded on the power button and "there are two speakers--one on the top side, one on the bottom". In August, a report claimed that the tech giant`s Pixel Fold is likely to feature a `full screen` interior with an ultra-micro-hole camera set on the phone`s frame.

(with inputs from IANS)