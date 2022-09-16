Search icon
Google reportedly working on a ‘Pixel mini’ smartphone, may launch next month

Google has confirmed Pixel 7 series will run on a second-generation Tensor G2 chip.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 16, 2022, 06:55 AM IST

Google

Google is gearing up to launch the new Pixel 7 series smartphones along with Pixel Watch next month on October 6. The upcoming Google Pixel 7 series will be powered by a new Tensor G2 chipset and it appears that it may also be used in a new category of smartphones that the tech giant is reportedly planning to launch.

As per a report by Gizmochina, Google is working on a new ‘Pixel mini’ smartphone with a small screen and similar specs. The reports suggest that the device is codenamed ‘neila’. It features a centered punch-hole display and the visor-like rear design found on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 family of handsets.

Unfortunately, it is unknown whether the smartphone is part of the Pixel 7 series. Therefore, it may or may not be called the Pixel 7 Mini. As per the report, upcoming Google products are generally spotted in the codebase. In the case of the Pixel Mini, it is yet to be found inside the software.

Google has confirmed Pixel 7 series will run on a second-generation Tensor G2 chip that is built in partnership with Samsung, enhancing Exynos-like processors with Google's machine learning prowess.

Called ‘Made by Google,’ the hardware launch event will see new devices, as shown by the company at its I/O developer conference earlier this year.

(with inputs from IANS)

