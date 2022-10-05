Google Pixel 7, Google Pixel 7 Pro India launch tomorrow: How to watch live, what to expect

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro will be launched tomorrow (October 6) at the company's annual ‘Made by Google’ event. The Google Pixel 7 series will make its global debut tomorrow and with it the company will start accepting pre-booking for the new Pixel smartphones in India via Flipkart. It is worth noting that the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are the first flagships from the tech giant that are making their debut in India since the Google Pixel 3. The Google Pixel 7 series launch event will begin at 7:30pm IST and it will be livestream on YouTube for viewers across the globe. You can watch the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro India launch live here.





Apart from the Google Pixel 7 series, the company will also launch the new Pixel Watch at the annual event. The Google smartwatch has been in the works for quite sometime now. Most of the details about the new Google Pixel products have already been leaked ahead of the launch and here is what you can expect from Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro.

Google Pixel 7 Pro rumoured specifications

Google Pixel 7 Pro is rumoured to feature a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 1440x3120 pixel resolution and 120Hz of refresh rate. The company has confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by a new Tensor G2 chipset. The SoC will likely be paired with 12GB of RAM and two storage options - 128GB and 256GB. The Pixel 7 Pro will run Android 13 out of the box.

When it comes to camera, the Google Pixel 7 Pro will sport a dual rear camera setup that is said to consist of a 50MP primary sensor and 12MP ultra wide shooter. At the front, the device is expected to get a 10.8MP selfie camera. The new Pixel 7 Pro is tipped to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

Google Pixel 7 rumoured specifications

Google Pixel 7 is rumoured to feature a 6.3-inch FD+ AMOLED display with 1080x2400pixel resolution and 90Hz of refresh rate. The company has confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by a new Tensor G2 chipset. The SoC will likely be paired with 8GB of RAM and two storage options - 128GB and 256GB. The Pixel 7 Pro will run Android 13 out of the box.

When it comes to camera, the Google Pixel 7 Pro will sport a dual rear camera setup that is said to consist of a 50MP primary sensor and 12MP ultra wide shooter. At the front, the device is expected to get a 10.8MP selfie camera. The new Pixel 7 Pro is tipped to be backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.