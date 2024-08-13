Google Pixel 9 series launching today: Check features, price and more

Google's much-anticipated flagship Pixel 9 series will be unveiled on today. The Android manufacturer is preparing to unveil four new Pixel devices at this year's event: the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Notably, this is Google's first Pixel launch event prior to the release of the new iPhone in September.

According to rumours, the Pixel 9 will probably have a 6.3-inch display and be offered in four different colour options: pink, light grey, black, and porcelain. The phone might have a glossy glass body and the same camera configuration as its predecessor. It could be powered by the new Tensor G4 chipset, which has up to 12GB of RAM.



It is anticipated that the Pixel 9 will retail for €899 in Europe and between $599 and $799 in the US. The Tensor G4 SoC is probably going to power the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL, and 16GB of RAM will be included. The Pixel 9 Pro XL may have a 4,942mAh battery, whereas the Pro model is anticipated to have a 4,558mAh battery.



The 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB versions of the Pixel 9 Pro may cost £1,099, £1,199, and £1,329, respectively.

An 8-inch internal display and a 6.4-inch cover display are anticipated for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. It is anticipated that the Pixel Fold's successor will have three cameras on its back: a 10.8MP telephoto, a 10.5MP ultra-wide angle, and a 48MP primary. It is anticipated that the front will have a 10MP camera for taking selfies and video calls. It is anticipated that the most recent Google foldable will cost €1,899 for the 256GB model and €2,029 for the 512GB version.

Leak suggests that the price of the Pro model from last year will go up by $200. The entry-level Pixel 9 may retail for $900 (approximately Rs 75,556) if Google continues with its current pricing strategy. The leak indicates that two Pixel 9 Pro models are available at that price. It also stated that the cost of the 256GB and 512GB storage variants of the Pixel 9 Pro XL is $1,200, or approximately Rs 1,01,00.