Google Pixel 7a to get brand new camera setup and better display, here’s how much it may cost

Google recently launched the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones in India under the Google Pixel 7 series and now it appears that the tech giant is gearing up to launch another Pixel 7 model soon. Earlier reports suggest that Google has started working on the new Google Pixel 7a smartphone under the codename Lynx. Now, developer Kuba Wojciechowski has shared some new information about the rumoured Google Pixel 7a smartphone.

As per Wojciechowski, Google Pixel 7a will feature a display with 90Hz refresh rate. For context, its predecessor Google Pixel 6a’s display gets 60hz refresh rate. Apart from this, the smartphone is also believed to get support for wireless charging. As per Wojciechowski, the company has termed the camera arrangement for the Lynx smartphone as “Pixel 22 Mid-range” indicating that it is a Google Pixel 7a as “Pixel 22 Premium” was used for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

The developer also believes that the upcoming Google Pixel 7a will get a brand new dual rear camera setup including “l10 wide” (IMX787) and “l10 UW” (IMX712). The smartphone will likely miss out on telephoto lens. The IMX878 is a major upgrade from the IMX363 spotted in the Google Pixel 6a.

Kuba Wojciechowski has also suggested that Google will source 1080p displays with 90Hz refresh rate from Samsung. The Google Pixel 7a is said to be the first smartphone that will be powered by a Google’s Tensor chipset and will have a Qualcomm Wi-Fi Bluetooth chip, the WCN6740.

When it comes to price, the Google Pixel 7a is expected to be priced around $449.