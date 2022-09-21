Search icon
Google Pixel 7 Pro pre-orders to begin on October 6, see first impressions video

Google Pixel 7 Pro will be powered by a new Tensor G2 chip.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 11:21 AM IST

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google Pixel 7, Google Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch will be launched at the ‘Made by Google’ event on October 6. Ahead of the event, the tech giant has teased the devices that it will launch next month and now in a new promotional video, Google has confirmed that it will start accepting pre-order for the top of the line Google Pixel 7 Pro from October 6. In a video shared by Google, Team Pixel community is giving their first impressions about the Google Pixel 7 Pro.

It is worth noting that Google blurred out the Pixel 7 Pro smartphone in the video, however the company has already showed off the device earlier this year during the Google I/O 2022 event. Although the company has not revealed full specifications of the smartphone, numerous leaks and rumours have detailed how the device will look like. Here’s what we know about the Google Pixel 7 Pro.

Google Pixel 7 Pro expected specifications

Google Pixel 7 Pro is expected to feature a QHD+ LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the flagship smartphone will be powered by a new Tensor G2 chip paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of storage. The chipset is said to be made in partnership with Samsung.

When it comes to camera, the Google Pixel 7 Pro will get a triple camera setup at the rear. It will run Android 13 out of the box and it is rumoured to be backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging.

Google has already confirmed that the Pixel 7 Pro will be offered in three colour options - obsidian (black), snow (white/silver) and hazel (green) colours. More details about the Google Pixel 7 will be revealed at the launch event.

