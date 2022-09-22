Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro confirmed to launch in India

Google Pixel 7 Series

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch will launch on October 6 at a special ‘Made by Google’ event. Ahead of the launch, Google has revealed a few key details about the design and features of the upcoming smartphone. Now in a latest tweet, the tech giant has confirmed that Google Pixel 7 series will also be available in India. “nbd just our heart skipping a beat cuz the wait is almost over! Pixel 7 Pro and 7, coming soon to India. Stay tuned for more.” tweet from Google India reads.

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be available on Flipkart, which has been the online retail partner for the tech giant for all Pixel launches in India. After the Pixel 3 series in 2018, Google stopped producing mainline Pixel phones in India, indicating that the Pixel 4, Pixel 5, and Pixel 6 were never introduced in the country.

However, the tech giant released a few A-series models, such as the Pixel 3a, Pixel 4a, and most recently, the Pixel 6a in the country.

A recent report said that the Pixel 7 will be equipped with a 6.3-inch display, which means it will be slightly smaller than the 6.4-inch screen available on the Pixel 6.

The Tensor G2 chipset will power the series, which is all set to launch on October 6. According to a tipster, the new chipset will utilise the same CPU as the original Tensor.

The alleged internal specification leak had been found from an alleged Pixel 7 Pro testing unit. The device, which ran a Geekbench test, revealed more details on the next Tensor chip made by Google.



(with inputs from IANS)