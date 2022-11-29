Search icon
Google Pixel 7 available with more than Rs 25,000 discount on Flipkart, check details here

The Google Pixel 7 was launched in India in October along with Google Pixel 7 Pro.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 12:17 PM IST

Google Pixel 7 is exclusively sold in India via Flipkart, which has been the brand's ecommerce partner over the last couple of years.

Google Pixel 7 is available at a huge discount on Flipkart. Launched in India a few months ago, the Google Pixel 7 is the tech giant’s first flagship smartphone in the country after the Google Pixel 3. The smartphone is exclusively sold in India via Flipkart, which has been the brand's ecommerce partner over the last couple of years. The Google Pixel 7 is priced at Rs 59,999 in India, however you can get the Pixel 7 for just Rs 33,999 with bank offers and discounts.

The price of Google Pixel 7 on Flipkart is Rs 59,999 but the ecommerce platform is offering up to Rs 20,500 off, including a special discount of Rs 3,000, in exchange of your used smartphone. This means you can get a new Google Pixel 7 at Rs 39,499. Apart from this, buyers can also get Rs 5500 off on HDFC Bank credit and debit card transactions and up to Rs 2,000 instant discount on Kotak Bank and Citi Bank transactions. This brings the value of the Google Pixel 7 down to Rs 33,999.

The Google Pixel 7 was launched in India in October along with Google Pixel 7 Pro. The smartphone features a 6.3-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 1080x2400pixel resolution and 90Hz of refresh rate. It is powered by a Tensor G2 chipset. The SoC is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage. The Pixel 7 runs Android 13 out of the box.

In terms of camera, the Google Pixel 7 sports a dual rear camera setup that consists of a 50MP primary sensor and 12MP ultra wide shooter. At the front, the device gets a 10.8MP selfie camera. 

