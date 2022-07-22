Google Pixel 6a vs Nothing Phone (1): Spec comparison of two premium affordable smartphones

Google Pixel 6a vs Nothing Phone (1)

Google Pixel 6a series made its India debut this week. The Google Pixel 6a is the most recent smartphone from the tech giant and it was launched at Google I/O developers conference in May. At that time, Google did not reveal any plans to launch the smartphone in the India market and now in a surprise move, the company has revealed the price and pre-order details of the smartphone. Along with this, the company has also announced the availability of Google Buds Pro TWS earbuds for the Indian market. For those who are unaware, the Google Pixel 6a is part of the Google Pixel 6 series that also consist of Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro. As of now, Google has only launched the Google Pixel 6a in India officially. If you look at the features and price of the new Google Pixel 6a, it directly stacks against its first smartphone from Carl Pei led UK-based firm, Nothing Phone (1). Wonder how these affordable premium smartphones from Google and Nothing stack against each other, here is a Google Pixel 6a vs Nothing Phone (1) spec comparison for you to find out.

Google Pixel 6a vs Nothing Phone (1): Price

Google Pixel 6a is offered in a single variant and is priced at Rs 43,999. On the other hand, the Nothing Phone (1) is available in three variants - 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB priced at Rs 32,999, Rs 35,999, and Rs 38,999 respectively.

Google Pixel 6a vs Nothing Phone (1): Display

When it comes to display, the Google Pixel 6a features a 6.1-inch full HD+ OLED HDR display with 2400 x 1080p resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The display supports 60Hz of refresh rate. On the other hand, Nothing Phone (1) comes with a 6.55-inch OLED display. The display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top and 120Hz refresh rate.

Google Pixel 6a vs Nothing Phone (1): Processor

Under the hood, the Google Pixel 6a is powered by Google’s in-house Tensor chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset in Nothing Phone (1) is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Google Pixel 6a vs Nothing Phone (1): Camera

Both Google Pixel 6a and Nothing Phone (1) sports dual rear camera setup. Google Pixel 6a gets a 12MP primary sensor and 12MP ultrawide sensor. For video calls and selfies, the smartphone features a 8MP shooter at the front. On the other hand, Nothing Phone (1) comes with a 50MP primary sensor and 50MP ultra wide sensor. At the front, the it sports a 16MP selfie shooter.

Google Pixel 6a vs Nothing Phone (1): Battery

Google Pixel 6a is backed by a 4,306mAh battery with support for 18W charging. On the other hand, the Nothing Phone (1) is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.