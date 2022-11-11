Get Apple iPhone 13 Mini under Rs 40,000 on Flipkart, here's how

Apple iPhone 13 mini

Those who have been patiently waiting to join the Apple ecosystem now have their chance to get their hands on an iPhone. The iPhone 13 Mini, the cheapest model in Apple's latest smartphone lineup, is on sale at Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart. The Apple iPhone 13 Mini is now at Rs 34,490 after all discounts (including exchange offer and Bank cashback) have been applied.

Apple iPhone 13 mini discount

Priced at Rs 64,990, the 128GB model of the iPhone 13 Mini is a steal. The smartphone is normally priced at Rs 66,990, but Flipkart is offering a flat discount of Rs 9,910, bringing the price down to Rs 54,990. In addition, the online store is offering exchange and bank discount deals for the mobile device. There are now exchange deals available for the iPhone 13 Mini worth up to Rs 20,500. With both discounts applied, the total price drops to Rs 34,490.

In addition, users may take advantage of special banking promotions. To encourage customers to use their credit or debit cards issued by HDFC Bank, Flipkart is offering an immediate discount of Rs 3,000.

Apple iPhone 13 Mini specifications

The 5.4-inch OLED screen of the iPhone 13 Mini has a resolution of 1080 by 2340 pixels. The iPhone is powered by Apple's own A15 Bionic processor and has a ceramic cover for further safety.

The iPhone 13 Mini is available with 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of storage space. The iPhone 13 mini, which uses Apple's iOS 16 operating system, has a protection rating of IP68, making it resistant to dust and water.

The dual-SIM smartphone has a 12MP primary wide-angle camera and a 12MP ultra-wide secondary sensor on the back. On the very front of the Apple iPhone 13 mini is a selfie camera with a resolution of 12 megapixels.